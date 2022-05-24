From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Quakes, Monkeypox And Asylum Seekers

The Icelandic Roundup: Quakes, Monkeypox And Asylum Seekers

Published May 24, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Joana Fontinha

Editor-in-chief of The Reykjavík Grapevine, Valur Grettisson, and culture editor Josie Anne Gaitens are back to go over the latest Icelandic news: earthquakes, monkeypox, and deportations.

Information about what to do during an earthquake can be found here. Remember: Duck, Cover, Hold!

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

