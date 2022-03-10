From Iceland — Forest Lagoon: New Luxury Spa Coming In April

Forest Lagoon: New Luxury Spa Coming In April

Published March 10, 2022

Forest Lagoon

With no exact date yet announced, a new luxury spa is planned to open in Iceland in late April. Forest Lagoon is located in Vaðlaskógur forest near Akureyri, which can be easily reached from Reykjavík by car or plane.

The Forest Lagoon will allow its visitors to soak in two big leisure pools with hot water from the Vaðlaheiði mountain and enjoy the views over Eyjafjörður and Akureyri. In addition to the hot pools, the spa will include two in-water bars, a sauna,  a quiet room, and a restaurant.

The design of Forest Lagoon corresponds to its name: wooden elements can be found in every area of the spa. The architecture firm behind the project is Basalt Architects, creators of the Blue Lagoon. 

Forest Lagoon tickets start at 5,800 ISK (about $45).

