From Iceland — Storm Warning For Southeast Iceland Through Saturday Morning

Photo by Icelandic Met Office

The Icelandic Met Office has issued a yellow alert for the entirety of southeast Iceland, in effect now and through tomorrow morning.

According to the alert, the main cause for concern in this case is rain rather than wind. Moderate to severe rainfall can be expected in the area, which may lead to flash floods and landslides.

The alert is especially important as many roads in this region are placed close to mountains and rivers, which may make driving in the area treacherous.

These conditions are already in effect, and are expected to persist through early Saturday morning.

All this being the case, if you are planning on traveling through southeast Iceland during this time, exercise extreme caution. Those driving smaller vehicles may want to forego driving altogether.

As always, follow SafeTravel for the latest on weather and road conditions around the country.