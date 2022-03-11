From Iceland — RVK Newscast 170: The Icelandic Response To Ukraine

Photo by Art Bicnick

In this episode of RVK Newscast, editor-in-chief, Valur Grettisson, goes over the Icelandic response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as taking a look at the vandalism that has been done to the Russian consulate buildings in Reykjavík.

Iceland is expected to welcome 2000 Ukrainian refugees; 0.5% of the total population of Iceland. The Minister of Justice has announced that these refugees will be able to gain asylum in Iceland without having to go through the usual application process. Iceland has also instigated a number of sanctions against Russia, including closing its airspace to all Russian air traffic, and banning the issuing of visas for Russian diplomats and businesspeople. There have been a number of large protests outside the Russian embassy buildings, all of which have been peaceful. However, the consulate has also being the target of vandalism, with eggs and paint thrown on the walls.

