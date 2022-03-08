From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: A New Podcast From Reykjavík Grapevine

The Icelandic Roundup: A New Podcast From Reykjavík Grapevine

Published March 8, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

We’re excited to announce a new podcast from the Reykjavík Grapevine: The Icelandic Roundup.

The Icelandic Roundup is your weekly briefing of Icelandic news, views, weather and travel conditions. Join hosts, Editor-in-Chief Valur Grettisson, and Culture Editor Josie Anne Gaitens, as they bring you all the latest updates from Iceland.

In this first episode Josie Anne and Valur go over the Icelandic response to the war in Ukraine, life in without COVID-19 restrictions, and the worst day for the stock market since 2008. They also look ahead to weather conditions for the coming week, and bring you an update on roads.

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify and Buzzsprout, with other platforms becoming available in the coming weeks.

Thank you to Lava Car Rental and The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

