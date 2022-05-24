From Iceland — Reindeer Seen In Bakkafjörður Camping Site Every Day

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

For the past month, a group of reindeer has visited the camp site in Bakkafjörður every day, RÚV reports.

Are you going to Iceland in the near future? Check out all the trips you can order from us! We handpick tours from local companies that we recommend and trust 100% percent. Take a look and let your friends know if you know someone looking for a site for booking tours!

Þórir Örn Jónsson, the camp manager, says that the animals visit the camp site every morning, but they move to the pasture during the day.

The people of Bakkfjörður have become well accustomed to dealing with reindeer, as they are often on the move freely around the settlement.

Þórir says the animals are unsympathetic to the cars and it’s fun how close they can go. There are between 20-100 animals in the herd.

Reindeer are not native to Iceland, but were imported from Norway in the 1700s. Since then, they have flourished in the country, preferring most of the time to stay in the Highlands. However, they will descend to the lowlands in the summer to feed, making them a seasonal spectacle for people who normally do not go into the Highlands.