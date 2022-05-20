From Iceland — RVK Newscast 186: More Earthquakes And "BDSM" Government

Photo by Art Bicnick

In today’s episode of RVK Newscast, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson is in Bláfjall to talk about continuing earthquakes, raven chicks causing electrical havoc, and why people are joking about a “BDSM” government in Akureyri. Read on for more information and links.

A body was found on the beach at Eiðsgrandi in Reykjavík. The body was found by a member of the public and the police are currently investigating, with no further details known at this time. Read more here.

Landsnet, the operators of Iceland’s electric grid system, have turned off one of their power lines due to ravens nesting on the line. As the line was not considered to be crucial at this time, the company decided that it was best to turn it off completely while the raven chicks are fledging, to protect them from potential harm.

It seems that Akureyri will have a BDSM government in the town council. Before you get too excited—this anagram comes from the letters representing each party: B is the progressive party, D is the independence party, S is the social democrats and M is the middle party.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, is said to be somewhere in the North of Iceland. His private jet got a lot of attention when it landed at the Akureyri airport and there was said to have been extensive preparation all around. He flew from the airport in a helicopter and is vacationing somewhere in the countryside. Zuckerberg is not the only celebrity who has visited Iceland, with Prince Charles, Eric Clapton and Gordon Ramsey all regular visitors. Thankfully, Icelanders are not that preoccupied with stardom and famous people, which might actually be part of the attraction.

Geological activity is still taking place on Reykjanes Peninsula. Over 4000 earthquakes have been detected, many of them over 4 in magnitude. Read more here.

