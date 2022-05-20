From Iceland — RVK Newscast 186: More Earthquakes And "BDSM" Government


RVK Newscast 186: More Earthquakes And “BDSM” Government

Published May 20, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

In today’s episode of RVK Newscast, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson is in Bláfjall to talk about continuing earthquakes, raven chicks causing electrical havoc, and why people are joking about a “BDSM” government in Akureyri. Read on for more information and links.

A body was found on the beach at Eiðsgrandi in Reykjavík. The body was found by a member of the public and the police are currently investigating, with no further details known at this time. Read more here.

Landsnet, the operators of Iceland’s electric grid system, have turned off one of their power lines due to ravens nesting on the line. As the line was not considered to be crucial at this time, the company decided that it was best to turn it off completely while the raven chicks are fledging, to protect them from potential harm.

It seems that Akureyri will have a BDSM government in the town council. Before you get too excited—this anagram comes from the letters representing each party: B is the progressive party, D is the independence party, S is the social democrats and M is the middle party.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, is said to be somewhere in the North of Iceland. His private jet got a lot of attention when it landed at the Akureyri airport and there was said to have been extensive preparation all around. He flew from the airport in a helicopter and is vacationing somewhere in the countryside. Zuckerberg is not the only celebrity who has visited Iceland, with Prince Charles, Eric Clapton and Gordon Ramsey all regular visitors. Thankfully, Icelanders are not that preoccupied with stardom and famous people, which might actually be part of the attraction.

Geological activity is still taking place on Reykjanes Peninsula. Over 4000 earthquakes have been detected, many of them over 4 in magnitude. Read more here.

Are you going to Iceland in the near future? Check out all the trips you can order from us. We handpick tours from local companies that we recommend and trust 100% percent. Take a look and let your friends know if you know someone looking for a site to order tours. Read more here.

Join High Five Club and get discount on the tours!

Check our our tour with walk with Valur and Polly here.

The Newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.

Join our YouTube channel to get access to perks!

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Icelandic Circular Economy in Action: Carbon Recycling International | RVK Futurecast

Icelandic Circular Economy in Action: Carbon Recycling International | RVK Futurecast

by

News
RVK Newscast 185: Magma Building At Eldvörp

RVK Newscast 185: Magma Building At Eldvörp

by

News
Body Found On The Seashore At Eiðsgrandi

Body Found On The Seashore At Eiðsgrandi

by

News
Socialist Party Founder Casts Doubts On Infrastructure Minister’s Housing Bill

Socialist Party Founder Casts Doubts On Infrastructure Minister’s Housing Bill

by

News
Magma Collecting, Increased Earthquakes At Reykjanes

Magma Collecting, Increased Earthquakes At Reykjanes

by

News
Icelandic Arctic Foxes Star In A Netflix Series

Icelandic Arctic Foxes Star In A Netflix Series

by

Show Me More!