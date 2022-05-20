From Iceland — Power Line to Westman Islands Temporarily Shut For Ravens

Power Line to Westman Islands Temporarily Shut For Ravens

Published May 20, 2022

Alice Poggio
Words by
Photo by
Zcebeci/Wikimedia Commons

Landsnet has decided to take Vestmannaeyjar Line 1 out of operation for the coming weeks due to a couple of ravens who have made their nest at the end of the line at Rimakot. Their fledglings hatched recently, Vísir reports.

This news comes from a Facebook post by Landsnet, where they explain: “At Landsnet we always strive to show responsibility in dealing with nature, and we were a little worried about the chicks when they started to leave the nest. Since the line is not crucial at the moment, we decided to take it out of operation while the ravenlings were getting on their feet.”

Steinunn Þorsteinsdóttir, Landsnet’s information officer, says that the fact that the line is temporarily taken out of operation does not affect the transmission capacity of electricity to the islands or security of supply, as this is only one of three cables which connect to the islands.

“This was an opportunity to save these young fledglings” she said. The “unexpected tenants” will be allowed to stay until the young ravens fly the nest. After that, authorities will clear the nest, so that the birds do not come back to nest in this potentially dangerous area.

For the time being, Landsnet is sure that the ravens will bring good fortune while they reside there, just as they do to the Tower of London.

