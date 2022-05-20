From Iceland — Body Found On The Seashore At Eiðsgrandi

Body Found On The Seashore At Eiðsgrandi

Published May 20, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Lea Müller

On May 18th, a body was discovered at Eiðsgrandi, on the north shore of Reykjavík, close to Seltjarnarnes, RÚV reports.

Representatives of police and the search & rescue team attended the scene, recovering the body and searching for further evidence. The body was identified as a woman in he her sixties. According to Vísir, her death is not believed to have been criminally related. 

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be confirmed.

Capital region police chief Margeir Sveinsson said that the central investigations department is leading the investigation. The beach and surroundings are currently being combed in search of any personal iteams that might help identify the woman. Further details will be made public soon.

