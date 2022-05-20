From Iceland — RVK Newscast 185: Magma Building At Eldvörp

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome back to RVK Newscast! Valur Grettisson, editor-in-chief of the Reykjavík Grapevine, is back on the Reykjanes peninsula to report on earthquakes and magma movement in the area, as well as the fallout from the recent municipal elections, and more. Read on for information and links.

Elections for local councils took place on Saturday 14th of May, which large gains for centrists The Progressive Party. This resulted in the majority coalition in Reykjavík City Council, which was previously led by the Social Democrats with the Pirate Party, the Reform Party, and the Left-Greens, falling. Preliminary discussions around the forming of a new coalition are beginning to take place. Read more here.

Several major earthquakes of over M3.5 have occurred in the last two weeks in and around the Reykjanes peninsula in south-west Iceland. Scientists have recorded significant magma movement and build-up close to Blue Lagoon and the HS Orka power plant. It’s not clear if this will lead to another eruption in the area at this stage. Read more here.

Are you going to Iceland in the near future? Check out all the trips you can order from us. We handpick tours from local companies that we recommend and trust 100% percent. Take a look and let your friends know if you know someone looking for a site to order tours. Read more here.

Join High Five Club and get discount on the tours!

Check our our tour with walk with Valur and Polly here.

The Newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.

Join our YouTube channel to get access to perks!