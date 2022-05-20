Icelandic Circular economy

In this episode of the Futurecast, Start Up Iceland founder Bala Kamallakhran talks with Benedikt Stefánsson at Carbon Recycling International about collecting carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and how it can help offset carbon emissions while also making methanol as fuel.

