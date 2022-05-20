Icelandic Circular economy


Published May 20, 2022

In this episode of the Futurecast, Start Up Iceland founder Bala Kamallakhran talks with Benedikt Stefánsson at Carbon Recycling International about collecting carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and how it can help offset carbon emissions while also making methanol as fuel.

Find out more about The Resource Park here.

Start Up Iceland is hosting its annual conference in Harpa Concert Hall on June 3rd.
The main theme of this year’s conference is the Circular Economy.
You can find out more about Start Up Iceland and the conference on June 3rd here.

