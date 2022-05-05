From Iceland — Þórarinn Jónsson Wins European Photography Award

Photo by Þórarinn Jónsson

Þórarinn Jónsson is an Icelandic photographer who has been running his own tour company, Thor Photography, since 2014, where he takes fellow photographers all around Iceland in search of that perfect shot.

Skessuhorn reports that on the 1st of May in Rome, Þórarinn received first prize in the international photography competition of the Federation of European Professional Photographers in the category of landscape photography. Around 2,600 photos were submitted in total, from photographers from 26 different countries.

Here are the other two submitted photographs by Þórarinn which received a Distinction.

