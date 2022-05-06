From Iceland — Ukrainian President To Address The Icelandic Nation Today


Ukrainian President To Address The Icelandic Nation Today

Published May 6, 2022

president.gov.ua

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, will address Members of Parliament and the Icelandic nation at 14:00 today, RÚV reports. The speech will be broadcasted on TV and on the web.

This will be the first time a foreign head of state delivers a speech in the Althingi, the Icelandic parliament. 

Birgir Ármannsson, Speaker of the Althingi, will chair the ceremony. Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, the President of Iceland, will address the nation before Zelensky takes the floor. Following Zelensky’s address, the Prime Minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, will also deliver a speech.

Iceland has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and continues to provide support both with humanitarian efforts and assistance to refugees fleeing the war.

You can watch the broadcast of Zelensky’s address online on our homepage or via Althingi’s website at 14:00.

