From Iceland — EVE Fanfest This Weekend

EVE Fanfest This Weekend

Published May 5, 2022

Words by
Photo by
CCP Games

Whether you’re already a fan of the MMORPG EVE Online, are considering joining, or just enjoy the company of people who are really into geek culture, you may be pleased to hear that EVE Fanfest is kicking off this weekend.

The festival will from from tomorrow through May 7th at Laugardalshöll, and tickets are on sale now.

The schedule of events boasts all sorts of great activities, going well beyond that confines of the arena. This includes going on a Golden Circle tour with the devs, the “infamous” Fanfest Pub Crawl, a visit to Reykjavík’s various restaurants, and much more.

You can check out the trailer here, and below:

