From Iceland — Landvernd Argues For Electric Train to Keflavík

Photo by Jeff Hitchcock/Wikimedia Commons

In February 2021, Parliament approved a parliamentary resolution which entrusted selected Ministers to appoint a working group of experts to formulate a policy and action plan for energy exchange in Iceland.

It was first published in an announcement on the Government Consultation Portal in late March this year, a platform where drafted policies are published for public input; there are no restrictions on who can comment.

The group was instructed to make recommendations for how Iceland can improve in order to be at the forefront for energy exchange in aviation, and how to support innovation in this field. The goal will be to start using environmentally friendly energy sources in domestic flights by 2030, and that all domestic flights be powered by renewable fuels by 2040.

Among the proposals is to explore the possibility of cooperation with manufacturers of new aircraft with the aim of making Iceland a forum for testing new technology in aviation.

As stated in the announcement: “The report seeks to link and integrate the plan with other government plans in energy exchange, innovation and climate issues, as well as looking at the current Icelandic Aviation Policy.”

Landvernd highlights shortcomings: More environmentally friendly options before we take flight

Landvernd, the Icelandic Environment Association, submitted a comment on the 20th of April. Kjarninn reports that the Landvernd comment states: “Serious consideration should be given to establishing an electric train from Reykjavík to Keflavík, which would reduce the traffic of private cars and airport buses with associated direct emissions, but also considerably less wear and tear on roads, which is also a source of emissions and particulate matter.”

Landvernd also seems to condemn Isavia’s inaction by stating: “It is long overdue, and in fact shameful, that Isavia has not ensured Strætó good access to the airport parking lot.” This refers to another segment of the policy draft, which states that it is important that transport to and from the airport follows the energy exchange that is aimed at in flight. Isavia was part of the appointed group that drafted the policy in question.