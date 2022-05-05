From Iceland — Leonardo DiCaprio Invests In A Company Founded By An Icelander

Leonardo DiCaprio Invests In A Company Founded By An Icelander

Published May 5, 2022

Words by
Photo by
VitroLab's website

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has joined VitroLabs, the company which aims to create the world’s first slaughter-free leather, as an investor, Vísir reports.

If you appreciate our journalism, join our High Five Club. As well as helping us to keep the lights on, we’ve got discounts on tours to all members, access to goodies such as discounts in our online shop, new Grapevine issues sent by email, access to our AMA and more!

DiCaprio has announced the news on his Twitter, saying: “VitroLabsInc’s cell cultivated leather rivals the qualities of animal leather while having a positive impact on climate change. The level of research and refinement done to bring this product to life makes this an exciting industry moment. I’m pleased to join as an investor.”

VitroLabs was co-founded in 2016 by Ingvar Helgason, a fashion designer, who is originally from Reykjavík. According to Viðskiptablaðið‘s November report, it was valued at around 11 billion ISK, following the company’s latest financing round. 

VitroLabs combines the latest achievements in stem cell research, biomaterials, and 3D tissue to develop a lab-grown leather. According to VitroLabs’s website they can make “billions of square feet of leather with a single, harmless biopsy from one cow.” 

The amount of the recent investment equals $46 million. In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio, other investors include BESTSELLER’s Invest FWD, global luxury group Kering, Khosla Ventures, actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, New Agrarian, and Regeneration.VC. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Þórarinn Jónsson Wins European Photography Award

Þórarinn Jónsson Wins European Photography Award

by

News
EVE Fanfest This Weekend

EVE Fanfest This Weekend

by

News
Landvernd Argues For Electric Train to Keflavík

Landvernd Argues For Electric Train to Keflavík

by

News
Dire Need For Blood Donations, Gay And Bisexual Men Still Not Allowed To Donate

Dire Need For Blood Donations, Gay And Bisexual Men Still Not Allowed To Donate

by

News
American Influencer Denied Residence Permit Again

American Influencer Denied Residence Permit Again

by

News
Bird Flu Update: Harmful Variant H5N1 Confirmed

Bird Flu Update: Harmful Variant H5N1 Confirmed

by

Show Me More!