From Iceland — Dire Need For Blood Donations, Gay And Bisexual Men Still Not Allowed To Donate

Dire Need For Blood Donations, Gay And Bisexual Men Still Not Allowed To Donate

Published May 4, 2022

Words by
Photo by
ec-jpr/Creative Commons

The Blood Bank is in dire need of blood donations, RÚV reports, especially those with the blood types O-, O+ and A+.

If you appreciate our journalism, join our High Five Club. As well as helping us to keep the lights on, we’ve got discounts on tours to all members, access to goodies such as discounts in our online shop, new Grapevine issues sent by email, access to our AMA and more!

However, not everyone who may want to donate blood will be able to.

On the home page of the Blood Bank, amongst those who are prohibited from donating blood are men who have, at any point, had sex with another man. Women who have had sex with a man who has had sex with another man may not give blood for 12 months, and anyone who has been raped is also prohibited from donating blood for 12 months.

Grapevine readers may remember that last September, former Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir had proposed a bill which would allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood if they had abstained from so-called “risky sex” for four months prior to donating.

This bill never came to fruition, and as such the blanket ban remains in place. For comparison purposes, the American Red Cross only requires a three-month abstinence period for gay and bisexual men prior to blood donation.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
American Influencer Denied Residence Permit Again

American Influencer Denied Residence Permit Again

by

News
Bird Flu Update: Harmful Variant H5N1 Confirmed

Bird Flu Update: Harmful Variant H5N1 Confirmed

by

News
“Cat Party” Polling High Enough To Win Seat On Akureyri Town Council

“Cat Party” Polling High Enough To Win Seat On Akureyri Town Council

by

News
Learning Icelandic? Despair No Longer, LingQ Is Here!

Learning Icelandic? Despair No Longer, LingQ Is Here!

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Horse Head Curses & Russian Blacklists

The Icelandic Roundup: Horse Head Curses & Russian Blacklists

by

News
Fourth Coronavirus Vaccine Shots May Be On The Horizon

Fourth Coronavirus Vaccine Shots May Be On The Horizon

by

Show Me More!