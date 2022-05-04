From Iceland — American Influencer Denied Residence Permit Again

Photo by Kyana Sue Powers' social media

Kyana Sue Powers, who was denied Icelandic residence permit and submitted an appeal, was denied it again, RÚV reports.

The Immigration Appeals Board instructed her to leave the country in the next thirty days. However, the decision of the Directorate of Labor could still change everything for Kyana.

After Kyana’s residence permit application was rejected, she has received a lot of attention both from mainstream media and the general public. Her petition “Approve Kyana’s Work Visa and Keep her in Iceland” was signed by over than 4,700 people.

Kyana has also applied for a temporary work permit on the grounds that she has unique expertise that Iceland lacks (expertise in TikTok and other social media). It was pointed out that it was very unfortunate that the Immigration Appeals Board was processing Kyana’s application at the same time as no decision had been made by the Directorate of Labor.

Kyana now has thirty days to leave the country. However, everything still might change if the decision of the Directorate of Labor is reversed.