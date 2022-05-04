From Iceland — Bird Flu Update: Harmful Variant H5N1 Confirmed

Photo by Alice Poggio

Yesterday afternoon it was confirmed that the bird flu virus that has been causing all kinds of bird species both wild and domestic to succumb to the disease, is the same one that has been circulating in Europe.

RUV reports that Brigitte Brugge, a specialist for poultry diseases, concluded the diagnosis. “What we have seen now with research over the last two weeks is that these bird flu viruses are widespread in wild birds in Iceland. We have now found these viruses in different bird species,” she says.

Brigitte says it is quite clear that bird flu viruses have entered the country with migratory birds this spring.

Eighteen positive samples from dead birds have been found in sixteen places all over Iceland. Seven wild bird species have been affected by the virus: barnacle goose, sea eagle, raven, greylag goose, white-fronted goose, black-backed gull and the northern gannet. In our previous article on the bird flu, you can find more information on the gannets and a link to the live webcam.

The focus is now on infection control in poultry farms, but also those who have some chickens and even the Reykjavík Park and Zoo. Measures must be taken to prevent the spread of infection in chickens and other poultry.