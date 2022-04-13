From Iceland — Easter Opening Hours For Supermarkets And More

Photo by Victor Larracuente/Unsplash

Easter weekend is coming and many of the stores in Reykjavík and around the country will be closed or have reduced their opening hours. For you convenience, we’ve collected some useful information on which places will be open and when.

Bónus

All Bónus stores will be open from 10 am to 8 pm on April 13, April 14, April 16. On April 15, seven stores (Langholt, Smáratorg, Skeifan, Spöng, Helluhraun, Selfoss og Fiskislóð) will be open from 10 am to 8 pm. All other stores will closed. On April 17, all Bónus stores will be closed. On April 18 the store in Kringlan will be closed, all other stores work as usual.

Krónan

Some of Krónan supermarkets will be closed during the Easter holidays, while some will work with reduced opening hours (e.g. until 5 pm instead of 8 pm). See details here.

Nettó

All Nettó stores will be closed on April 17. See the opening hours for other days here.

Vínbúðin

Vínbúðin will work longer on April 13, but all of its stores will be closed on April 14, April 15, April 17 and April 18. Additionally, Vínbúðin will be closed on April 21 due to a public holiday. On Saturday, April 16, all Vínbúðin stores will be open. Find more information about the opening hours here.

Lyfja

Pharmacies in Lágmúla and Smáratorgi will be open every day during the Easter weekend from 8:00 to 12:00. See the opening hours for other locations here.

Swimming pools

Opening hours for swimming pools in the capital area and over the country will also change during the Easter weekend. Check out the list of swimming pools and their opening hours here.

Reykjavík City Library

Reykjavík City Libraries will be closed between April 14 and April 18. They will resume work on Tuesday, April 19. Reykjavik City Library in Úlfarsárdalur will be open without service. See the details here.

Reykjavík Art Museum

Reykjavík Art Museum will be closed on Easter Sunday (April 17). Otherwise, the museum will work as usual during the holiday. Check the museum’s website for more information.