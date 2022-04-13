From Iceland — Rain, Rain, Don’t Go Away

Photo by Adobe Stock

Of course, just as Easter holidays are finally around the corner, the amazing weather and sunny skies you’ve been impatiently observing from your office window, have decided that they’ve waited for us long enough, and are taking their business elsewhere.

What are the Icelandic classics that just stay on the market despite the ever changing world around them? We made a discount box with Icelandic products that have survived through the decades! Take a look!

If you were planning to spend your holidays outside, you should pack your bags and follow the sunshine to Akureyri or Egilsstaðir.

However, if you were planning to spend your time indoors, laying in bed in a sea of crisps and hotdogs while binge watching all of Netflix, then you’re in luck! Now you have an excuse for any one of your friends or family members that will try to pry you away from your comfort cocoon.

Meteorologist Einar Sveinbjörnsson will be watching the rain pour and hoping for it to break the record set in Reykjavik in 1921.

Einar is responsible for the upkeep of Blika, a weather website where he examines the maps, and translates the shapes and colours into understandable human language for us.

He says that it has never rained more in the first 100 days of the year in Reykjavík in the last 100 years. According to Einar, the total precipitation in these 100 days has reached 515 millimetres. This corresponds to about 64 percent of the average precipitation already. In order to keep up with the precipitation records from 1921, we would need 78mm of rain in April.

Vísir reports Einar explaining: “Based on forecasts for the next few days, it could now happen. The Meteorological Office expects about 40 mm from the day of baptism to Easter and Blika has over 50mm in its forecast!”