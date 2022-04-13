From Iceland — A Brighter Future For Lækjartorg Tower

Photo by Public Domain

The Lækjartorg tower has always been one of Reykjavik’s landmarks, originally built in the early 1900’s. Vísir reports it will soon become the centre for music in town, as it is set to be converted into a ‘Sound Tower’.

The tower was originally built as a kiosk on Lækjatorg, in 1907. In 1917 it was shuffled around, and later settled on the corner of Kalkofnsvegur and Hverfisgata, until 2010, when the city decided to move it back to Lækjartorg.

Guðfinnur Sölvi Karlsson has rented the tower and intends to turn it into an information and promotion centre for Icelandic music. Records will also be sold there.

Guðfinnur intends to increase the lighting in the tower, his idea being that the lights will be switched on around the clock.

According to the announcement from the City of Reykjavik: “The sound tower will be open to visitors and pedestrians who can visit, get to know and shop for Icelandic music. The tenant will aim to make the city centre even more lively. The sound tower will be a destination for amateurs and music lovers, both locals and tourists”