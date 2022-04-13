From Iceland — Strongest Earthquake Since December Detected

Strongest Earthquake Since December Detected

Published April 13, 2022

Art Bicnick

Last night, an earthquake was reported at 22:00 in the Reykjanestá area. This is the strongest earthquake in this area since December, RÚV reports

There’s still some seismic activity, but it’s premature to describe how serious this could be, said Einar Bessi Gestsson, a nature conservation specialist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

The earthquake began at 22:20 north-northeast of Reykjanestá, with its magnitude reaching 3.9. Six earthquakes of magnitude 3 followed, the last was after midnight. 

Einar Bessi says that the activity has started to decrease considerably after this, but considerable small seismic activity is still measured. 

The last clear signs of magma movements in the vicinity of the eruption sites in Fagradalsfjall were measured last December, and they were detected right by the mountain.

Einar Bessi says this is the most powerful eruption since December.

