From Iceland — Strongest Earthquake Since December Detected

Photo by Art Bicnick

Last night, an earthquake was reported at 22:00 in the Reykjanestá area. This is the strongest earthquake in this area since December, RÚV reports.

What are the Icelandic classics that just stay on the market despite the ever changing world around them? We made a discount box with Icelandic products that have survived through the decades! Take a look!

There’s still some seismic activity, but it’s premature to describe how serious this could be, said Einar Bessi Gestsson, a nature conservation specialist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

The earthquake began at 22:20 north-northeast of Reykjanestá, with its magnitude reaching 3.9. Six earthquakes of magnitude 3 followed, the last was after midnight.

Einar Bessi says that the activity has started to decrease considerably after this, but considerable small seismic activity is still measured.

The last clear signs of magma movements in the vicinity of the eruption sites in Fagradalsfjall were measured last December, and they were detected right by the mountain.

Einar Bessi says this is the most powerful eruption since December.