From Iceland — Northern Lights: Tonight Might Be The Night

Photo by Art Bicnick

According to the weather forecast of the Icelandic Met Office, tonight might be a good night to spot northern lights in Iceland. The forecast says, the probability of seeing aurora today is 7 on a scale from 0 to 10.

Unfortunately, the forecast also says there will be clouds over most of the country tonight, but we advise you to keep an eye on the night sky. A clear sky is forecast in the Reykjavík area around 22:00.

What are the best places for aurora spotting? We did a whole Best of Reykjavík guide on this! The area between Ægissíða to Grótta is considered very good, but there are plenty of other places to choose from, depending on where you live. See the guide here.

We’ve also put together everything you need to know about northern lights in Iceland here.