From Iceland — Two German Military Frigates In Reykjavík Harbour

Two German frigates are currently docked in Reykjavík harbour, according to data from MarineTraffic.
The ships in question are the German frigates Sachsen and Schleswig-Holstein. The former originated from Wilhelmshaven in Germany, and the latter from Plymouth in Great Britain. At the time of this writing, they are simply sitting in the water, and while they are both NATO ships, they have nothing to do with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Rather, as Vísir reports, they will be participating in the annual Northern Viking NATO exercises, held in Iceland each year to test NATO readiness.
These exercises are due to take place from April 2nd through April 14th, in cooperation between Iceland and several other NATO countries, including the UK, France, Germany and Norway.
