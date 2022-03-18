From Iceland — RVK Newscast 172: A Record-Breaking Winter

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome back to RVK Newscast! Today Grapevine editor-in-chief, Valur Grettisson, takes us on a wintery walk around his neighbourhood to discuss snow, the Icelandic movie industry, the EU and chess. Check out the full description for links and information! The Icelandic MET office has announced that this February was the snowiest on record for 20 years. March has continued in the same vein, with snowstorms across the country – and more forecasted. Read our latest weather coverage here.

There has been an increase in the number of film and TV productions being shot in Iceland. American reality TV show ‘The Bachelor’ recently filmed some scenes in Iceland, and it’s thought that this may encourage more tourists to visit the country. A survey recently conducted by Gallup shows that support for Iceland joining the EU is at its highest for 12 years. As of March 2022, 14% said they completely support Iceland joining; 13% were very supportive and 20% were rather supportive, for a total of 47%. 33% were opposed to joining the EU to any degree, with 20% having no opinion. Read more here.

The Icelandic Chess Federation is seeking to raise 200 million ISK to put on an event to celebrate 50 years since the historic chess match between Boris Spasský and Bobby Fischer. The event will take place in October and will be attended by chess superstar Magnús Carlsen. A new documentary about the Geldingadalur volcano, Fire & Iceland, will be premiered at Bíó Paradís on Saturday at 18:30. The film was directed by April Anderson and Martin Chytil and features Icelandic artists GDRN – as well as our own Valur! The documentary can also be found on Amazon Prime. More information here.

