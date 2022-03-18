From Iceland — "Beginner's Difficulties" With Bus App Recognised, Being Worked On

Photo by Art Bicnick

Many users of the new app for Strætó’s bus service, Klappið, have had considerable difficulty using the app.

We have over 60 kinds of Icelandic candy in our store! How is it different? Well, see for yourself! Icelanders love mixing flavours and the results are magical.

Klappið works by displaying a QR code on one’s phone, or using a QR code on a printed card, which passengers hold over a scanner to gain admittance on a bus. This has not gone as well as planned, RÚV reports, and Strætó is aware of this.

Amongst the problems cited are, first and foremost, the difficulties in getting a successful scan of the QR code. This is made all the more challenging in trying to hold a phone or card steady over a scanner as the bus pulls away from the stop, with nothing for a passenger to hold onto. Sometimes the scanner itself malfunctions and is unable to read the QR as well.

“It has to be said, that although a lot of preparations were made very well, that the implementation has not gone as well as hoped,” Strætó managing director Hjálmar Sveinsson told reporters. “There’s a lot of factors at play, not least of all with the scanners, and also on the app on the phone as it wasn’t too long ago that Strætó was cyberattacked, which delayed matters.”

Hjálmar said that Strætó is working to correct these problems, but could not provide a definitive timeframe for how long it would take.

“We see this as beginner’s difficulties which didn’t necessarily need to happen, but happened anyway,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll get this sorted as soon as possible.”