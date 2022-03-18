From Iceland — Parkodín Out Of Stock Now, Icelandic Medicines Agency Criticized

Photo by Pöllö/Wikimedia

On March 16, it was announced that Covid-19 patients can now buy 10 tablets of Parkodín without a prescription.

Following this news, there has been a great demand for Parkodín in Icelandic pharmacies. Þórbergur Egilsson, head of the retail division at Lyfja (pharmacy chain), has criticized the working methods of the Icelandic Medicines Agency, Visír reports.

Þórbergur says that all ten tablet packs of Parkodin have long since sold out in Lyfja’s pharmacies. He also emphasized that it is dangerous to encourage Covid-19 infected to go to the pharmacies and pick up medicine themselves, thus, putting staff and other people at a pharmacy in danger.

Today, the Icelandic Medicines Agency reiterated the recommendations of the epidemiological authorities and asked sick individuals to rather stay at home and request others to get the medicine for them. To obtain the medication for someone else, the person in question must have a valid power of attorney to collect it and carry the Covid-19 certificate of the person requesting it.