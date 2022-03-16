From Iceland — Those Infected With Сovid-19 No Longer Need Prescription For Parkodín

Photo by AdobeStock

Starting today, Covid-19 patients can buy 10 tablets of Parkodín without a prescription.

To do that, they would need to present a certificate from a health center confirming the infection at a pharmacy. The certificate has to be no older than one month. This measure will be in place until April 18, RUV reports, and is limited to ten tablets.

Containing two active ingredients, paracetamol and codeine, Parkodín is considered to be a strong painkiller. Since 2005, all codeine-containing medications have been subject to prescription. Parkodín is said to reduce cough, which is common during Covid-19.

The exception to the prescription rule has been implemented due to an increasing number of Icelanders being infected with Covid-19 at the moment, which is hard for the local health system.