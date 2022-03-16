From Iceland — Iceland’s First Lady Met With Joe And Jill Biden

Photo by Office of the President of Iceland

Eliza Reid, the First Lady of Iceland, met with First Lady of the United States Jill Biden to discuss equality issues. The meeting took place at the White House in Washington. Joe Biden, the President of the United States, also came to the meeting and spoke with Eliza, Visír reports.

The meeting focused on one of the main priorities of Iceland’s foreign policy, which is equality issues, the office of the President of Iceland announced.

Following the meeting, the White House announced measures to address the gender pay gap. Iceland has long been considered a model in this regard, as it has been at the top of the World Economic Council’s Gender Equality List for twelve consecutive years.

After the formal meeting, Eliza Reid was invited to a reception at the White House.

You can read more about Eliza Reid, her new book, and her thoughts on gender equality in Iceland in our latest cover story.