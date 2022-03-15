From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Episode 2 Out Now

The Icelandic Roundup: Episode 2 Out Now

Published March 15, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Welcome to The Icelandic Roundup from The Reykjavík Grapevine. Today, Editor-In-Chief, Valur Grettisson, and Culture Editor, Josie Anne Gaitens, are joined by Iryna Zubenko, a content manager and journalist from Ukraine, who is currently interning at Grapevine. She shares her experience of witnessing war break out in her home country while abroad, as well as her hopes and concerns as the situation continues to develop.

Read Iryna’s honest and brilliant article about the Russian invasion of Ukraine here: ‘Waking Up To War In My Home Country’

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify and Buzzsprout, with other platforms becoming available in the coming weeks.

Thank you to Lava Car Rental and The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

