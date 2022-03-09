From Iceland — RVK Newscast 169: Report From Ukraine

Photo by Art Bicnick

In this special episode of RVK Newscast, friend of The Reykjavík Grapevine Bjartmar Alexandersson reports from Lviv, Ukraine – filmed by our very own Art Bicnick. The Russian war on Ukraine has been ongoing for over a week, but Putin’s invading forces have been met with strong resistance from the Ukrainian people. Bjartmar Oddur Þeyr Alexandersson, a journalist for investigative journalism paper Stundin, has been on the ground in Lviv, Ukraine, alongside Grapevine photographer and videographer Art Bicnick. They bring us a special report from the city, where Bjartmar spoke with Marta Vusyatytska and Dima Maleev about their experience living in Ukraine over the last 10 days.

our store! Of course, you will also get a copy of the latest issue of The Reykjavík Grapevine with it, where you can find the highly interesting interview with the author. You can now order First Lady of Iceland Eliza Reid’s new book from! Of course, you will also get a copy of the latest issue of The Reykjavík Grapevine with it, where you can find the highly interesting interview with the author.

You can read more coverage of the Russian war on Ukraine, from an Icelandic perspective, here.

OR listen to The Icelandic Roundup, the new weekly podcast from Josie Anne and Valur. The first episode covers the Icelandic response to Russia’s actions. Listen online here.

If you would like to donate in support of the Ukrainian military you can do so here.

To donate to humanitarian efforts in the country, click here.

Follow Bjartmar’s work for Stundin, including his reporting on the situation in Ukraine here [Icelandic].

Check out Dima’s Youtube channel here. In particular, he has made a brilliant video about the Russian attacks and the situation in Ukraine.

If you love learning about Icelandic news and culture, consider supporting Reykjavík Grapevine by becoming a Youtube Member. Our Members help us create content such as this video, and also get access to great perks as a reward for their patronage. WINE+ members get access to all of our non-news videos ahead of general release, including receiving each new episode of Supernatural Iceland a month ahead of the rest! Find out more here.

The newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.