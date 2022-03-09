From Iceland — New Coworking Facility To Open in Grímsey

Photo by Art Bicnick

A former kindergarten on the island of Grímsey will be converted into a remote working facility, RÚV reports. The facility belongs to the Grímsey Women’s Association. The association’s representatives believe that the new remote working facility will become an ideal space to rewind and work remotely.

The facility used to be a kindergarten until 2019. It has now received 500,000 ISK from the rural development project Glæðir Grímsey. Chair of the Grímsey Women’s Association Karen Nótt Halldórsdóttir says: “Right now we are painting and installing the parquet flooring. Then we need to buy furniture and set up desks and such.”

Karen adds: “I think the idea is just that whether you’re in some kind of remote work or you’re without a permanent office for a while, or possibly you’re an artist writing a book or something like that. I think it’s possible to use the facility in all sorts of ways.”

Grímsey is located in Northern Iceland, 40 km away from the mainland town of Akureyri. The island is a popular tourist destination, especially famous for its puffin population.