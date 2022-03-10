Iceland & Ukraine: Two Upcoming Events For Supporting Humanitarian Efforts In Ukraine

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

If you live in Iceland and are wondering how you can help the people of Ukraine, there are a number of avenues you can take. Two events particular could go a very long way towards that end.

First off, tonight at 19:10 in hall VHV-023 at the University of Iceland, the volunteers of “Support Ukraine Iceland” will be screening Ukrainian films. Admission is free, but it will be possible to donate to humanitarian causes in Ukraine at the event.

The first film to be shown will be “The Babushkas of Chernobyl” (2015) by Holly Morris, which organisers say “tells the incredible story of women living in the radioactive Chernobyl exclusion zone, the most toxic place on Earth.” The film is in both Ukrainian and English, with English subtitles. More films will be announced in the near future.

Secondly, another iteration of Art Auction For Ukraine will kick off this Sunday at Bíó Paradís. The organisers have thus far raised close to 1.5 million ISK towards numerous humanitarian groups who are helping the people in Ukraine. Those wishing to participate in the auction are asked to choose which humanitarian organisation they wish to donate to ahead of time.