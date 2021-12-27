From Iceland — Seismic Activity In Reykjanes Continues, SMS Alert System Reactivated

Photo by John Pearson

A new alert from the Icelandic Met Office states that most of the seismic activity that started up again on December 21st has been centered around Fagrsdalsfjall.

“Latest InSAR images show clear signs of deformation over the period from 20 to 26 December,” the update states. “The deformation seen now is very similar to deformation observed in the end of February this year when a dike intrusion was starting near Fagradalsfjall. This InSAR data supports data from GPS measurements showing deformation in the same area.”

That being the case, Vísir reports that the SMS alert system has been reactivated, in order to keep residents near the volcano apprised of when an eruption may be imminent.

There have been a total of 19 earthquakes of a magnitude of 3 or greater at the time of this writing since just after midnight on Sunday, the largest of these in this timeframe being a 3.9 recorded at 15:25 on Sunday, located four kilometres north of Krýsuvík.

Scientists are still analysing all data pertaining to the area and monitoring the situation closely. As always, we will keep you apprised of any updates as they come.