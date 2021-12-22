From Iceland — Earthquake Swarm In Reykjanes, Lateral Magma Movement Likely Cause

Photo by Axel Sigurðarson

A series of significantly large earthquakes–i.e., at a magnitude of 3.0 or greater–have been detected in Reykjanes since early this morning, all of them near Fagradalsfjall.

While there were a couple late last night, the action really began to pick up this morning, starting at 01:34. Since then, some 20 earthquakes of a magnitude of 3 or greater have been detected in the area at the time of this writing. All of them have been near Fagradalsfjall, the site of the volcanic eruption that began last March.

The largest of these quakes so far has been a 4.9 detected at 9:23, 3.2km south-southwest of Fagradalsfjall.

Scientists analysing this activity believe this is the result of lateral magma movement, rather than an impending eruption. There are, in fact, no signs that an eruption is imminent.

Nonetheless, the flyover code for the area has been raised to orange, to err on the side of caution.

We will keep you apprised of any updates if and when they arise.