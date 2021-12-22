From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 267 Domestic Cases, Highest Number Of Border Cases This Year

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

There were 267 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 51 at the border. This is the highest number of infections detected at the border in 2021. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 156 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. Of all the domestic cases, about 70% were due to the Omicron variant.

429 are in border screening quarantine, with 3,301 in domestic quarantine and 2,259 in isolation. 10 are currently in hospital with the virus, with three in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 655.3, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 57.3.

283,344 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 21st, comprising 90% of those aged 12 and older. 154,002 have also received booster shots, while 41,160 have received an additional Jansen dose. Those who receive a second Jansen dose will also be asked to get a booster shot, and children aged five to 11 will also be vaccinated, beginning after the new year.

Getting a booster shot is a very straightforward process, with no barcode required. More information on that can be found here. For your first and second vaccination, you can sign up here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.