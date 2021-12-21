From Iceland — RVK Newscast 153: Omicron And Björk On The Big Screen

Photo by Art Bicnick

Happy winter solstice! On the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, Reykjavík Grapevine editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson brings you an update on the worsening Covid-19 situation in Iceland, as well as discussing Björk’s return to the silver screen.

It’s official, the Omicron variant is spreading around Iceland – and therefore the government have now decided to enact a 20 people gathering ban, exactly like last Christmas. There was another record-breaking day in terms of new Covid cases yesterday, with well over 200 people diagnosed with the virus in one day. Based on how this variant is spreading in other countries, there are those who suspect these numbers could go as high as 600 new cases per day. Read the latest report on Covid-19 in Iceland here here.

In better news, Björk Guðmundsdóttir, or simply Björk, will appear in Robert Eggers’ newest film, Northman, as a Völva, or a seeress. She hasn’t acted in a movie since Lars Von Trier’s Dancer In The Dark in 2000. Björk was then nominated for the Oscar for the best song, and won the Best Actress award at Cannes Film Festival.

The newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.

