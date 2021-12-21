From Iceland — Trailer For 'The Northman', Featuring Björk And Sjón, Makes A Splash

Photo by Aiden Monaghan/Focus Features

Robert Eggers, director of both The Witch and The Lighthouse, has more surprises in store with his latest venture, The Northman.

While the movie is currently in the editing stages, the trailer is at last here.

“It’s basically the story of Hamlet or The Lion King, which was originally an old Norse story where the Hamlet character was called Amleth. We’ve told it in our own way,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It is a Viking saga with magic and swords and mysticism and all the stuff that you’d want from that.”

The screenplay was written with Eggers by Sjón, an Icelandic novelist, poet, playwright, and screenwriter, who most recently made a splash co-writing this year’s The Lamb.

Moreover, Björk makes an appearance in the film as the enigmatic Seeress (try and catch her in the trailer).

Robert Eggers described Björk has having “magical charisma,” adding, “She completely is her persona.”

The Northman is expected to arrive in theaters in 2022. Catch the trailer here, or above.