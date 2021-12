From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 443 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

There were 443 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 51 at the border. This marks the second day in a row of record-high cases at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 293 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

456 are in border screening quarantine, with 3,159 in domestic quarantine and 2,622 in isolation. 10 are currently in hospital with the virus, with three in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 735.5, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 67.6.

Kári Stefánsson, the CEO of deCODE, which conducts a lot of the sample testing for Iceland, told RÚV that he specifically blames Minister of Health Willum Þór Þórsson for this new outbreak, for having given restauranteurs and event holders an exemption from the current domestic restrictions that went into effect at midnight yesterday.

283,344 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 21st, comprising 90% of those aged 12 and older. 154,002 have also received booster shots, while 41,160 have received an additional Jansen dose. Those who receive a second Jansen dose will also be asked to get a booster shot, and children aged five to 11 will also be vaccinated, beginning after the new year.

Getting a booster shot is a very straightforward process, with no barcode required. More information on that can be found here. For your first and second vaccination, you can sign up here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.