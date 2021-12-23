From Iceland — About 5,000 Earthquakes Near Fagradalsfjall Since Tuesday, 4.0 Early This Morning

About 5,000 Earthquakes Near Fagradalsfjall Since Tuesday, 4.0 Early This Morning

Published December 23, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Ar Bicnick

There have been about 5,000 earthquakes around Fagradalsfjall since the earthquake swarm in the area began last Tuesday, RÚV reports. The vast majority of these have been below a magnitude of 3.0.

Need a Christmas present pronto? Get the Iceland lover in your life a Grapevine online shop gift voucher, or a High Five Club membership, both delivered instantly.

As reported, scientists believe these quakes are the result of lateral movement of magma, but as a precautionary measure, there is an orange warning in effect at the area for flights.

According to data from the Icelandic Met Office, there were 37 quakes of a magnitude of 3.0 or greater around Fagradalsfjall on Wednesday. At the time of this writing, there have been seven quakes of this magnitude or greater today, with the largest thus far being a 4.0 recorded at 04:57 this morning.

Scientists are still measuring satellite data of the region. As always, we will keep you apprised of any updates as they come.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
COVID Roundup: 443 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: 443 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

News
‘Lamb’ On Oscars’ International Feature Shortlist

‘Lamb’ On Oscars’ International Feature Shortlist

by

News
One Company Sells Up To 800,000 Disks Of “Laufabrauð” Each Year

One Company Sells Up To 800,000 Disks Of “Laufabrauð” Each Year

by

News
COVID Roundup: 267 Domestic Cases, Highest Number Of Border Cases This Year

COVID Roundup: 267 Domestic Cases, Highest Number Of Border Cases This Year

by

News
Earthquake Swarm In Reykjanes, Lateral Magma Movement Likely Cause

Earthquake Swarm In Reykjanes, Lateral Magma Movement Likely Cause

by

News
RVK Newscast 153: Omicron And Björk On The Big Screen

RVK Newscast 153: Omicron And Björk On The Big Screen

by

Show Me More!