From Iceland — About 5,000 Earthquakes Near Fagradalsfjall Since Tuesday, 4.0 Early This Morning

There have been about 5,000 earthquakes around Fagradalsfjall since the earthquake swarm in the area began last Tuesday, RÚV reports. The vast majority of these have been below a magnitude of 3.0.

As reported, scientists believe these quakes are the result of lateral movement of magma, but as a precautionary measure, there is an orange warning in effect at the area for flights.

According to data from the Icelandic Met Office, there were 37 quakes of a magnitude of 3.0 or greater around Fagradalsfjall on Wednesday. At the time of this writing, there have been seven quakes of this magnitude or greater today, with the largest thus far being a 4.0 recorded at 04:57 this morning.

Scientists are still measuring satellite data of the region. As always, we will keep you apprised of any updates as they come.