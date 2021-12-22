From Iceland — 'Lamb' On Oscars' International Feature Shortlist

December 22, 2021

Deadline reports that Dýrið–better known to international audiences as Lamb–has made the Oscars’ shortlist for international feature films.

Lamb will have its work cut out for it, as it is competing with 14 other films from as many different countries around the world for the title.

That said, the film has been receiving considerable critical acclaim, and showed the best ever opening weekend performance for an Icelandic film.

Lamb was co-written by Valdimar Jóhannsson and Sjón, who has now lent his screenwriting talents to Robert Eggers’ The Northman.

The official nominations voting begins on January 27 of next year, concluding on February 1, with a formal announcement to be made on February 8. The ceremony itself will be held on March 27.

