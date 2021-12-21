From Iceland — COVID Roundup: New Pandemic Restrictions Announced, New Record Figures, Booster Shots Increase

Photo by John Pearson

Following a government meeting held this morning on recommendations from chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason, Minister of Health Willum Þór Þórsson has announced new pandemic restrictions.

These new restrictions go into effect at midnight tonight and include the following:

1. The social gathering limit is now 20 people.

2. The two-metre social distancing rule is back in effect.

3. Social events will be strictly limited to no more than 200 people.

While it was suggested by Þórólfur that winter break for schools be extended until January 10th, this was not included in the new restrictions. The matter will though ultimately be decided by Minister of Schools and Children’s Affairs Ásmundur Einar Daða­son.

There were 286 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 27 at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 180 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. This marks a new record for single-day domestic cases since the start of the pandemic.

383 are in border screening quarantine, with 3,028 in domestic quarantine and 2,023 in isolation. 11 are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 615.2, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 47.5.

283,344 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 21st, comprising 90% of those aged 12 and older. 154,002 have also received booster shots, while 41,160 have received an additional Jansen dose. Those who receive a second Jansen dose will also be asked to get a booster shot, and children aged five to 11 will also be vaccinated, beginning after the new year.

Getting a booster shot is a very straightforward process, with no barcode required. More information on that can be found here. For your first and second vaccination, you can sign up here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.