From Iceland — Offering Home-Delivered Christmas Trees This Pandemic Holiday Season

Offering Home-Delivered Christmas Trees This Pandemic Holiday Season

Published December 21, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

With just three days to go until Christmas celebrations begin in Iceland, and with the Omicron variant keeping people especially cautious, RÚV reports that the annual Christmas tree sale offered by the Air Ground Rescue Team of Reykjavík (FBSR) will include home delivery.

These deliveries will even include those currently being sheltered-in-place in so-called quarantine housing.

“We’ve received requests from two trees that we’ll be delivering to people in quarantine housing,” Hjalti Þór Björnsson of FBSR tree sales told reporters. “A small one, actually, the smallest tree was requested. It’s naturally incredibly positive and you can imagine how it is to be alone and ill somewhere, and get a Christmas tree delivered. It’s very fun.”

He added that FBSR has received more requests for tree deliveries this year than last year, with the trees being left somewhere close by for the recipient to pick up themselves, so as to avoid close contact with drivers.

Last year, there were 90 people in infection isolation. This year there will be significantly more; 2,023 are registered in isolation as of December 21st.

More information on dates and times for buying a tree from FBSR can be found here, or by calling 551 2300.

