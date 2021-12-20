From Iceland — Chief Epidemiologist Has Recommended Lowering Social Gathering Limit

Published December 20, 2021

Lögreglan

In light of the weekend’s disturbingly high number of new domestic cases of the coronavirus, chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason has submitted recommendations to Minister of Health Willum Þór Þórsson on new domestic restrictions.

RÚV now reports that these recommendations will include further restricting the social gathering limit.

“220 people were diagnosed yesterday, and about 20 were diagnosed at the border,” he said. “So this is a record day. There has never been more diagnosed in a single day.”

Þórólfur is especially troubled by trends in neighbouring countries, such as Denmark, and is encouraging people to get a booster shot. He also recommends that over the holidays, when people traditionally want to visit one another, that they limit these visits as much as possible.

“It is completely right that if we need to take action, this needs to be done as fast as possible,” he said. While he would not fully disclose what recommendations were in his memo to the Health Minister, the government is expected to announce what action will be taken following a meeting held tomorrow.

News

Womens' Cases Against Iceland In Human Rights Court Make International Headlines

News
Statistics Iceland Predicts Population To Reach 476,000 By 2070

News
Prisoners Awaken To Find Potatoes In Shoes

News
COVID Roundup: New Restrictions In The Works As Numbers Climb, New COVID Death, MPs Infected

News
RVK Newscast 152: New Milestone For COVID-19

News
COVID Roundup: 176 Domestic Cases, Most Outside Quarantine

