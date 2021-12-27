From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Another Record Broken, Long Waits In Screening Lines Raising Concerns

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Icelanders have been very diligent about getting themselves tested for the coronavirus. So much so that RÚV reports some 2,700 people went in for screening yesterday, with another 4,000 signed up for screening today. However, yesterday some people had to wait as long as two hours in line in considerably cold weather. Ragnheiður Ósk Erlendsdóttir, the director of nursing at capital area health clinics, told Vísir that they are hoping people will not have to wait as long this time, and that they are exploring numerous options for having the line move faster.

Enter a competition to win a box of Grapevine goodies! Just sign up for our newsletter here before 15:00 Icelandic time on New Year’s Eve, and answer the question in the next one.

In other news, there were 614 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 58 at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 409 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

507 are in border screening quarantine, with 6,187 in domestic quarantine and 4,174 in isolation. 14 are currently in hospital with the virus, with five in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the 14-day incidence for fully vaccinated adults who have had a booster shot is 203 (0.2%); for fully vaccinated children (i.e. those born in 2006 or sooner), 375 (0.38%); for fully vaccinated adults without a booster shot, 982.9 (0.98%); for unvaccinated adults, 1,012.4 (1.01%), and for unvaccinated children, 1,330.7 (1.3%). With this data, bear in mind that 283,640 people aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 26th, comprising 90% of this age group. 157,432 have also received booster shots.

Those who receive a second Jansen dose are also asked to get a booster shot, and children aged five to 11 will also be vaccinated, beginning after the new year.

Getting a booster shot is a very straightforward process, with no barcode required. More information on that can be found here. For your first and second vaccination, you can sign up here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.