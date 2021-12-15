From Iceland — Foreign Nationals Now 14.5% Of Iceland's Population

Foreign Nationals Now 14.5% Of Iceland’s Population

Published December 15, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Adobe Stock

According to the latest data from the National Registry, immigration to Iceland slowed slightly between 2020 and 2021, but nearly 1 in 7 Icelanders are now foreign nationals.

Those living in Iceland and registered with the National Registry who were born in any other country now comprise 14.5% of the total population, or 54,891 people in all. This marks an increase of 3,513 people from December 2020.

As has been the case for about a decade now, Poles comprise the largest share of the immigrant population, comprising 21,182 people overall, increasing by 313 from last year. This is followed by those from Lithuania (4,778); Romania (2,740); and Latvia (2,367). The stateless comprise just 42 people, down by five from last year.

Auspiciously, US Americans living in Iceland increased by 149 people between 2020 and 2021, and have finally broken the four-digit barrier, now comprising 1,005 people in Iceland’s population.

