From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 130 Domestic Cases, Slim Majority Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

Published December 15, 2021

There were 130 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 14 at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 67 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

169 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,582 in domestic quarantine and 1,409 in isolation. 13 are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 459.2, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 29.7.

282,724 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 14th, comprising 90% of those aged 12 and older. 144,689 have also received booster shots, while 40,550 have received an additional Jansen dose. Those who receive a second Jansen dose will also be asked to get a booster shot, and children aged five to 11 will also be vaccinated, beginning after the new year.

To sign up for a booster shot, you can visit vaccine.covid.is. More information on booster vaccination hours and locations can be found here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

