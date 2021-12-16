From Iceland — RVK Newscast #151: The Oldest Icelander Ever!


RVK Newscast #151: The Oldest Icelander Ever!

Published December 16, 2021

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Welcome back to RVK Newscast! In this episode editor-in-chief Valur Gretttison visits Hellisgerði in Hafnarfjörður to go over the latest news in Iceland: cybersecurity, weird walrus polemics and a new record for the oldest person in Iceland.

You can now take walking tours of Reykjavík with Grapevine crewmembers Valur, Pollý and Bjartmar. Click here for more details.

Iceland is in a state of emergency because of the global cybersecurity flaw, LOG4J. The government is taking this very seriously and are in the process of securing a solution, but in the meantime it has been estimated that there were around 100 attempted cyber attacks every minute in Iceland yesterday.

We go into the polemics about the walrus at the time of settlement. The main argument is between a nationally known writer and academic, Bergsveinn Birgisson, and the director of the central bank in Iceland, Ásgeir Jónsson.

And finally, an Icelandic woman, Dóra Ólafsdóttir, has broken the national record for the longest living Icelander. Read more here.

Congratulation Glenn France from Arizona, you won our Newsletter Quiz! Want to take part next time? Sign up here.

The newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.

Join this channel to get access to perks!

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Chief Epidemiologist: Unvaccinated Children And Adults Driving The Pandemic In Iceland

Chief Epidemiologist: Unvaccinated Children And Adults Driving The Pandemic In Iceland

by

News
Border Restrictions In Iceland Have Violated EEA Rules

Border Restrictions In Iceland Have Violated EEA Rules

by

News
PLAY Air Now With Flights To And From Washington D.C. And Boston

PLAY Air Now With Flights To And From Washington D.C. And Boston

by

News
COVID Roundup: 171 Domestic Cases, Slim Majority In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: 171 Domestic Cases, Slim Majority In Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

News
Foreign Nationals Now 14.5% Of Iceland’s Population

Foreign Nationals Now 14.5% Of Iceland’s Population

by

News
COVID Roundup: 130 Domestic Cases, Slim Majority Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: 130 Domestic Cases, Slim Majority Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

Show Me More!