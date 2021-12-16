From Iceland — RVK Newscast #151: The Oldest Icelander Ever!

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome back to RVK Newscast! In this episode editor-in-chief Valur Gretttison visits Hellisgerði in Hafnarfjörður to go over the latest news in Iceland: cybersecurity, weird walrus polemics and a new record for the oldest person in Iceland.

Iceland is in a state of emergency because of the global cybersecurity flaw, LOG4J. The government is taking this very seriously and are in the process of securing a solution, but in the meantime it has been estimated that there were around 100 attempted cyber attacks every minute in Iceland yesterday.

We go into the polemics about the walrus at the time of settlement. The main argument is between a nationally known writer and academic, Bergsveinn Birgisson, and the director of the central bank in Iceland, Ásgeir Jónsson.

And finally, an Icelandic woman, Dóra Ólafsdóttir, has broken the national record for the longest living Icelander. Read more here.

