From Iceland — Dóra Ólafsdóttir Became The Oldest Person In Iceland

Dóra Ólafsdóttir has become the oldest person in Iceland. She was born on July 6th in 1912 and is now 109 years and 160 days old, reports Morgunblaðið.

Previously, the title belonged to Jensina Andrésdóttir, who unfortunately died in the spring of 2019. She was 109 years and 159 days old before she passed away.

Dóra lives in Skjóli nursing home in Reykjavík. She used to work as a telephone operator in Akureyri, but life brought her to the capital area as she turned 100 years old.

Dóra is said to be the eighth oldest resident in the Nordic countries. The oldest person is a Swedish woman, who is just over four months older than Dóra.

On the occasion of her 109th birthday, Dóra told reporters what they key to longevity is: “First of all, not drinking a lot and not smoking.”